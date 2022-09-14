‘Tasty Tuesday’ draws crowds to Hutchinson on 5th day of Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The fifth day of the 109th Kansas State Fair featured one of the annual celebration’s main draws, the food.

As part of “Tasty Tuesday,” select vendors at the fair offered smaller portions for $2. This included everything from funnel cakes to pizza.

Thirteen vendors participated in “Tasty Tuesday” at the fair. You can find a full list of participants on the Kansas State Fair’s website.

