US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.
According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.
Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.
The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.
Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.
Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.
