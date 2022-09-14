Warm and breezy, storms return Thursday

Highs near 90 with storms starting over western Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will return to Kansas on Thursday as unseasonably warm weather continues.

It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will make it near 90 degrees. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible over western Kansas Thursday morning before additional activity develops during the afternoon and evening.

A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Showers and storms will begin to push into the eastern half of the state Thursday night. Activity will continue into Friday morning, then dry weather is expected heading into the afternoon.

Outside of the storms, the main focus of the weather will be gusty south winds and warmer weather over the next few days.

Even hotter weather is expected for the end of the weekend and the start of next week when highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with isolated storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65

Fri: High: 92 Morning storms, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 71 Sunny, breezy and hotter.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 71 Sunny and very hot.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 72 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

