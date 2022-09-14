Windy Wednesday across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south, and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the lower and middle 90s.

A relatively weak weather maker will move across Kansas today through early Friday bringing a scattered storms to western and northern Kansas. The best bet to get wet will be on Thursday (night) and a storm or two may be on the strong side. If we see any rain in the Wichita/Hutchinson area, it will be Thursday night into Friday morning, but the chance is small.

The upcoming weekend looks dry, windy, and even hotter as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s, or into (near)record high territory. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph and very dry conditions around the state will lead to fire weather concerns.

Looking ahead… late next week, or around September 21-22 is when the next strong cold front is expected to move across Kansas with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 90.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 92. Isolated morning storms, then clearing skies and windy.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 96. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 98. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 97. Mostly sunny.

