Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

