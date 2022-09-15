Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges of deprivation of civil rights. Accusers were notified Thursday morning.

One accuser spoke with a broken voice from crying, saying she was directly notified by agents.

“I just want him to get what’s coming to him,” said Ophelia Williams.

Williams accuses Golubski of raping her in the early part of 2000.

Federal charges outlining six counts of deprivation of civil rights were filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court of Kansas. Golubski was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI without incident at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas, the FBI said in a statement to KCTV5.

Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

The DOJ alleged Golubski assaulted the assaulting the first victim on multiple occasions between 1998 and 2001 by digitally penetrating her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in his vehicle. The DOJ statement also alleged Golubski raped her in his vehicle, performed oral sex on her and made her perform oral sex on him.

Golubski is also accused of sexually assaulting the second victim on multiple occasions between 1999 and 2002 by raping her in her home, making her perform oral sex on him in his vehicle, making her perform oral sex on him and raping her in her home, the DOJ alleged.

The indictment also stated Golubski’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Allegations against Golubski have quietly swirled through KCK for decades. They publicly surfaced during the Lamonte McIntyre case, when dozens of women stepped forward with serious allegations of sexual abuse and coercion. Most of the allegations involved poor women of color.

McIntyre was wrongfully convicted in a double murder. He’s since been exonerated. His legal team pointed a finger at Golubski claiming he was framed and that McIntyre’s own mother was a victim of Golubski’s sexual abuse.

Other families have stepped forward questioning Golubski’s role in the deaths of their loved ones or convictions.

Many families had expressed to KCTV5 there might never be justice because of statutes of limitations, or exposing Golubski’s crimes might reveal other problems within the department.

The federal charges filed in Topeka outline the possible penalties for conviction of the six charges as:

any term of years of imprisonment or life

a term of supervised release of not more than five years

a fine not to exceed $250,000

a mandatory special assessment of $100 per count

forfeiture

More2 released the following statement:

Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity (MORE2 ) leaders rarely celebrate an indictment, but this one is well deserved and a long time in the making. Now it is time for systemic accountability and reckoning. Now, it is time to overhaul the systems that have allowed for this to occur.

