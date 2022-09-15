Dispatch: ‘Active shooter’ call at North High School determined false

Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatchers say the call of an active shooter at Wichita North High School is false.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in and around have responded to the scene.

We’re working to gather more details on the situation.

