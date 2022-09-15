DIW: Hismile Teeth Whitening

The makers of Hismile's color-correcting serum say their product works a brightening boost for your enamel.
By Rachel Hackbarth and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Purple shampoo is used to brighten up brassy blondes. So, can a purple dye whiten up yellow teeth using a similar concept?

The makers of Hismile Teeth Whitening say their product works as a brightening booster for your enamel. Ads for the product have been popping up all over Periodontist Dr. Tanner Brock’s social media accounts.

We purchased the V-34 Color Correcting serum for $29.99. Dr. Tanner and his assistant put the product to the test for ‘does it work?’

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody
Nellie Willis
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
KWCH Car Crash generic
McPherson man killed in Reno County crash

Latest News

Hismile
DIW: Hismile Teeth Whitening
East High National Merit Finalists
6 East High School students named National Merit Semifinalists
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
Donuts with Grownups
Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'