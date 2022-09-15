Emporia State to cut 7% of staff following framework vote

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice by Friday - just two days after the vote to approve a new framework policy.

KVOE reports that on Friday, Sept. 16, no later than two days after the Kansas Board of Regents vote to greenlight Emporia State University's Workforce Management Framework Policy, about 7% of the staff will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice.

KBOR members voted unanimously at its Wednesday meeting to approve the new framework following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Ben Thomas.

Thomas told the Board that the framework would allow the university a position for long-term success.

The University said the framework gives the administration the means to “suspend, dismiss or terminate any university employee” for factors that include low enrollment, operations costs, revenue reductions, resource realignment, performance evaluations, teaching and research productivity and low service productivity, however, this is not a complete list.

Hush noted that any decisions made under the framework would be the result of an extensive “academic review process.”

Thomas indicated that a leadership team has been tasked to oversee the review and has been given input from individuals who represent all areas of the campus.

The framework does require Hush to provide at least 30 days of written notice - to include reasons for the action - before any suspension, dismissal or termination can be followed through with. Those affected can appeal the decision through the Board of Regents office within 30 days, allowing for another 30 days for Hush to respond and a final 10-day window for the matter to be referred to the Office of Administrative Hearings.

The framework specifies that employees have the burden of proof and those who win their appeals will be entitled to reinstatement, back pay and restoration of other lost benefits.

ESU noted that the framework was needed due to a decline in on-campus enrollment and a lower-level decline in overall enrollment in the past five years - as well as ongoing financial impacts of COVID-19 and a need to update class offerings.

English, Modern Languages and Journalism Professor Dan Colson told KVOE the move was politically motivated by linking the Kansas Legislature’s Republican supermajority and Hush’s tenure as an executive at Koch Carbon. He said faculty leadership and student government were not included in the policy’s development process - despite assurances from Hush.

Colson also noted a rift between ESU administration and faculty will hinder recruitment and retention of faculty, diminishing the quality of education and eventually reducing enrollment.

The professor said he believes cuts will be targeted at the arts and humanities departments. Meanwhile, Hush anticipates about 2% of the current student body to be affected and said they will have the chance to finish their programs as ESU students.

Social Sciences, Sociology and Criminology Professor Michael Smith, a member of the ESU community, told KVOE he would have rather seen the University stop its current review process without changes, use federal CARES Act money and other funds to stabilize the budget and work with the Kansas Leadership Center to reenvision campus operations - as outlined in an online petition with 800 signatures.

Dear Students, Faculty + Staff, As many of you now know, today the Kansas Board of Regents approved the use of the ESU Workforce Management Framework from now through its expiration on December 31, 2022. This policy enables ESU to make program and workforce adjustments that best position ESU for the future. This is one of many steps we are taking to further elevate our academic programs and enrich the student experience at ESU. To that end, I want to be clear that our focus is, and will remain, the students. The next step after today’s Board approval is to communicate by the end of this week with those who are directly impacted. Once we have spoken with affected employees, we will begin sharing additional information with you. STUDENTS Because our responsibility is to you and to future students, we will continue to provide top quality, relevant programs that will prepare you for today’s workforce upon graduation. The Workforce Management Policy will affect a limited number of students (less than 2%) in specific programs. Students affected by the policy will be communicated with and given a generous amount of time to complete their program without the need to transfer. What do these changes mean to affected students? *You will be able to complete your current program at the same quality and standard at Emporia State University. You do not need to transfer schools. *The quality of programming will continue through completion. *You will continue to receive current scholarships and financial aid. *Professional advisors will be there to help you as you complete your degree program as planned. *You will have access to mental health services should you need them. UNIVERSITY EMPLOYEES To provide the most advance notice possible, university employees (faculty + staff) directly impacted will be notified by Friday, September 16. Impacted Faculty + Staff *The vast majority of impacted employees will have the opportunity to remain at ESU through May 2023, which is the end of this academic year, and will have the opportunity to receive three months’ severance pay at that time. *Impacted employees will have access to outplacement services to help you find your next opportunity. *ESU human resources will be available to answer questions and provide resources to support you through the transition. *You will have access to mental health counseling options. I am deeply aware of how difficult and distressing the initial effects of this organizational restructuring may be for those who are directly impacted and for our campus community as a whole. We have been limited in how much information we can offer because of the sensitive and confidential nature of matters that involve personnel and programs. I realize this can be both unsatisfying and frustrating. These steps are necessary, however, to move us toward an exciting, successful future. I will keep you updated as information becomes available and is made public.

“We appreciate the Kansas Board of Regents’ approval of the Emporia State University Framework for Workforce Management. This framework will give ESU the flexibility to transform ESU in the best interest of our students and will allow ESU to be here to serve students for the next 159 years. “Our next step is to share the details about this transformation to those individuals directly affected and our campus community. We anticipate our colleagues and students will receive details by the end of this week, although that could be subject to change if necessary.”

Students held a sit-in on Wednesday to protest the framework.

ESU noted that while the framework does not take faculty tenure away, it does, however, temporarily take away some protections tenure gives these employees during reduction needs.

According to KVOE, the Faculty Senate has strongly disagreed with the university over the framework and said it is nothing more than a way to end tenure, either on a temporary basis or permanently.

