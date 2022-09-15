False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - False reports of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Hayden Catholic High School.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Topeka Police Department says dispatch received a single call that reported an active shooter at Hayden High School. Officers immediately responded and local law enforcement cleared the school and surrounding area.

TPD said officials found no threats to the students, staff or school.

Officials are now looking into the false report and want to assure the community that everyone at the school is safe.

Hayden officials told 13 NEWS officers started to clear the scene around 2 p.m.

Around the same time, officials in Sedgwick Co. were called to another single report of an active shooter at Wichita North High School which was also found to be false.

