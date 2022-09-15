False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active shooter on Sept. 15, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - False reports of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Hayden Catholic High School.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Topeka Police Department says dispatch received a single call that reported an active shooter at Hayden High School. Officers immediately responded and local law enforcement cleared the school and surrounding area.

TPD said officials found no threats to the students, staff or school.

Officials are now looking into the false report and want to assure the community that everyone at the school is safe.

Hayden officials told 13 NEWS officers started to clear the scene around 2 p.m.

Around the same time, officials in Sedgwick Co. were called to another single report of an active shooter at Wichita North High School which was also found to be false.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita

Latest News

The call of an active shooter drew a large police response at Wichita North High School on...
Dispatch: ‘Active shooter’ call at North High School determined false
Evergy
KCC requires Evergy to explain $1.2 billion increase in capital spending plan
FILE - Ken Hush addresses a packed room at Emporia State University Wednesday morning after the...
Emporia State to cut 7% of staff following framework vote
Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims