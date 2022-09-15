Kansas school district impacted by messaging app breach

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools was one of the hundreds of districts across the country hit by a data breach involving the Seesaw app.

In a letter to parents, the district said the messaging app used for parent-teacher communication had been hacked. Some parents across the country received explicit pictures through the messenger service.

The school district said it pulled Seesaw from all student and staff accounts as it works with the company on the issue.

Anyone who receives an e-mail notification from Seesaw is advised not to open it.

According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members. The company declined to say how many users were affected.

