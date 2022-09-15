Local group planning to build affordable housing across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A groundbreaking happened Thursday in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community.

Local organization Hope Community Development Corporation partnered with the City of Wichita and purchased more than a dozen lots around the city to build affordable homes. The nonprofit works with homebuyers with low to moderate incomes, providing guidance and education from the loan process to actual ownership.

Hope Community Development Corporation Director Dr. Kevass Harding said building the homes will benefit the City of Wichita as much as it will the families who will own rather than rent the properties.

“We no longer have a vacant lot that’s not receiving tax money for the city. Now we have homeowners who own the lot and own the property, and it can help or city be a better city, and it helps the community,” Dr. Harding said.

He said his organization eventually plans to buy more lots for affordable housing in Wichita. The construction on their first house is underway in the 1400 block of North Ash Street. Construction on the home is expected to take a few months.

