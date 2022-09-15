One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in an overnight shooting at a mobile home park in south Wichita.

Wichita Police Captain Santiago Hungria said the shooting happened a little after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic. Police responded to a possible drive-by shooting after someone fired a gun during a disturbance among known associates at the mobile home park.

A 21-year-old man was struck. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

