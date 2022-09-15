Scattered storms tonight, breezy and warm Friday

Chance of storms tonight, highs near 90 Friday
Showers and storms will move east across the state overnight.
Showers and storms will move east across the state overnight.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will push east across the state tonight, then it will be hot and breezy again Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will push east through the evening and overnight. A few strong storms will be possible with gusty winds, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Rain could linger early Friday morning over eastern Kansas, otherwise sunshine is expected for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. South winds will be gusty.

Gusty south winds will continue through the weekend as temperatures get even hotter. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and could be close to 100 degrees early next week.

With the return of hotter weather, rain chances will remain low through the weekend and into early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered showers/storms after midnight. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 93  AM shower or storm, then mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 96  Low: 69  Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 99  Low: 70  Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 99  Low: 71  Sunny.

Wed: High: 98  Low: 70  Sunny to mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 86  Low: 64  Partly cloudy.

