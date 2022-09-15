Sedgwick County reports first presumptive positive case of Monkeypox

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have identified a presumptive positive case of monkeypox in an adult resident of Sedgwick County who recently traveled out of state.

This is the first presumptive positive case in Sedgwick County, and the eighth case of monkeypox reported in Kansas. The county say the risk to the general public still remains low.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Close or sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact with a person with monkeypox, or contact with an infected person’s items (ex. towels, sheets) are the most significant risk factors for infection in this outbreak.

Symptoms can include fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash. Symptoms generally appear within 7 - 14 days of exposure. Infected individuals can spread the disease until the rash completely heals. This occurs 2 - 4 weeks after symptom onset. Infected individuals should isolate from others.

If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox or need to be tested, contact your healthcare provider or the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-7300. Treatment options are available following a positive diagnosis. Vaccination is available to those who are eligible.

For additional information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

