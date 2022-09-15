Sedgwick County reports first presumptive positive case of Monkeypox

Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory...
Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. It can cause a rash, fever, body aches and chills. Relatively few people require hospitalizations and only a handful of deaths worldwide have been directly linked to the disease.(Source: CNN/CDC/WBBM)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have identified a presumptive positive case of monkeypox in an adult resident of Sedgwick County who recently traveled out of state.

This is the first presumptive positive case in Sedgwick County, and the eighth case of monkeypox reported in Kansas. The county say the risk to the general public still remains low.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Close or sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact with a person with monkeypox, or contact with an infected person’s items (ex. towels, sheets) are the most significant risk factors for infection in this outbreak.

Symptoms can include fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash. Symptoms generally appear within 7 - 14 days of exposure. Infected individuals can spread the disease until the rash completely heals. This occurs 2 - 4 weeks after symptom onset. Infected individuals should isolate from others.

If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox or need to be tested, contact your healthcare provider or the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-7300. Treatment options are available following a positive diagnosis. Vaccination is available to those who are eligible.

For additional information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita

Latest News

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for Belle Plaine
Sedgwick County, Kansas
New COVID-19 boosters arrive in Sedgwick County
Naloxone
Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Health Department preparing to receive updated COVID-19 boosters