Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – An elementary school teacher in Tennessee is no longer employed following a social media post she made about cannabis gummies.

The teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary in the Memphis-Shelby County School District posted a photo of “Stoner Patch Gummies” to her Facebook page with the caption: “Best gummies ever. I fell [off] the wagon when two nonverbal autistic children were placed in my class. These are very calming and keeps me away from alcohol.”

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously, and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.

The school district said, “The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.”

The school district also said they are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects “our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.”

