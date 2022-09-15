Thursday storms could linger into Friday

Storms likely in Kansas today.
Storms likely in Kansas today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Expect scattered storms to get going over western Kansas after 4 pm today, and some may be strong producing strong wind gusts and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Weakening storms will eventually end up in the Hutchinson and Wichita area after 2 a.m. into Friday morning, but Friday afternoon looks dry, breezy, and hot.

Isolated storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of the weekend looks dry, windy, and hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Early next week will be even hotter as temperatures top-out near 100 degrees or record high territory.

Looking ahead… late next week, or around September 21-22 is when the next strong cold front is expected to move across Kansas with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storm late. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then clearing and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 94. Isolated storms early; mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 96. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 99. Sunny, near record heat.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 99. Sunny and breezy; near record heat.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 93. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

