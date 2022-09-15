Where’s Shane? Ron Diamond, comic hypnotist

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! Today we’re getting to hang out with a staple of the Kansas State Fair: Ron Diamond, the comic hypnotist!

Prepare to have your minds blown -- and possibly hypnotized -- as we find out how you can catch Ron at the fair! Find out more about all of the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!

