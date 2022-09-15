Wichita Wind Surge to host 2 USD 259 high school football games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will add two USD 259 high school football games to its schedule. West High v. Northwest will be played on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m., and South High v. West High on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

“Wichita Public Schools is excited for our players, coaches, and fans to be able to experience two football games at the Riverfront Stadium this fall season,” said District Athletic Director, Kaleb Stoppel. “It is the hope that this is only the beginning, and all Wichita Public Schools’ football teams and fans can experience games at the Riverfront Stadium in the future.”

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $4 for respective schools with student IDs. Tickets can be purchased in person in advance at the Wind Surge Box Office located at 275 S. McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67213. Tickets can also be purchased the night of each game at the Delano entrance of Riverfront Stadium starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff. USD 259 and Riverfront Stadium admittance and safety protocols for sporting events will strictly be enforced.

The games will be sponsored by Mel Hambelton Ford.

