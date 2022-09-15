Wichita Wind Surge to host 2 USD 259 high school football games

FILE - Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront...
FILE - Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will add two USD 259 high school football games to its schedule. West High v. Northwest will be played on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m., and South High v. West High on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

“Wichita Public Schools is excited for our players, coaches, and fans to be able to experience two football games at the Riverfront Stadium this fall season,” said District Athletic Director, Kaleb Stoppel. “It is the hope that this is only the beginning, and all Wichita Public Schools’ football teams and fans can experience games at the Riverfront Stadium in the future.”

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $4 for respective schools with student IDs. Tickets can be purchased in person in advance at the Wind Surge Box Office located at 275 S. McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67213. Tickets can also be purchased the night of each game at the Delano entrance of Riverfront Stadium starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff. USD 259 and Riverfront Stadium admittance and safety protocols for sporting events will strictly be enforced.

The games will be sponsored by Mel Hambelton Ford.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
KWCH Car Crash generic
McPherson man killed in Reno County crash
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption

Latest News

Isabella Sebits
Rising Star: Isabella Sebits
KSHSAA State Championship banner at the Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka
Kansas State BOE approves proposal to address perceived competitive imbalance in high school sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Chiefs take on Chargers Thursday on Amazon Prime
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Arizona...
Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns, 9 different Chiefs catch at least one pass