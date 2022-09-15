Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City to close indefinitely

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) — The Wright Park Zoo announced Thursday plans to close to the public until further notice, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 5:00 p.m.

The zoo said staff is currently working to find temporary and sanctuary homes “that will provide nurturing and safe facilities for the animals.”

Shakira the Siberian tiger will be permanently rehomed later in September at the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, the zoo said.

The city commission will consider the zoo’s future as part of the 2023 budget planning process. The city budget will be approved at a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

“The City was ready to kick off the ‘Redo the Zoo’ Masterplan just prior to the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic which resulted in a lengthy set back,” said the zoo in a release. “The anticipated cost for the multi-phase project was $4.4 million of which the City Commission originally considered committing $2 million. Currently, staff is evaluating options for the plan and working to secure public/private partnerships to assist with funding or in-kind donations for the project.”

The Wright Park Zoo Master Plan can be viewed at https://www.dodgecity.org/106/Wright-Park-Zoo.

