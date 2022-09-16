1 killed in crash on I-135

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died early Friday morning in a crash on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County.

KHP said around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 when it left the roadway on the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled back across the interstate, left the roadway on the left and struck a cement bridge pillar in the center median. The vehicle came to rest in the center median.

KHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle’s airbags deployed and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

