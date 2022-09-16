2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two of three Kansas elementary schools honored with national recognition are in the Wichita area. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday recognized 297 schools nationwide as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

The schools recognized in Kansas include Andover’s Cottonwood Elementary School, Sedgwick’s R.L. Wright Elementary School and Morris Hill Elementary School at Fort Riley, in the Geary County School District.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Education said, “the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

You can learn more about the National Blue Ribbon program and see all of the award recipients here: https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/?utm_content&utm_medium=email&utm_name&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term.

