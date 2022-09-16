2-year-old among at least 2 seriously injured in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Six people were involved and at least two seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon near Benton, in western Butler County. An undersheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a pickup and an SUV near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Prairie Creek Road. The two-year-old was ejected from

The aftermath of the crash left the pickup with heavy front-end damage and the SUV on its side. As of about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office remained on the scene, working to piece together what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com