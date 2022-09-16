Chiefs come back to take down Chargers 27-24 in home opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Despite a slow start, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to pull off a 27-24 win in their home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The Chiefs couldn’t get anything going on their opening drive on GEHA Field, punting it to L.A. after a 29 yd drive. The Chargers then drove 67 yds down the field for a field goal, 3-0 Los Angeles.

Los Angeles added to their lead three seconds into the second quarter, as Justin Herbert found Zander Horvath for a 1 yd touchdown pass, Chargers up 10-0.

Kansas City finally had a response about three minutes later. Patrick Mahomes threw a 9 yd touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon. With Harrison Butker out with an injury, the Chiefs signed Matt Ammendola to fulfill kicking duties. He got his chance and made the extra point, 10-7 Chargers.

That would do it for the first half. Los Angeles started the scoring for the second half, as Herbert threw Mike Williams a 15 yd score with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Soon after, Mahomes nearly threw an interception, as Derwin James dove to pick him off. But it was ruled an incomplete pass after the play went under review.

Kansas City used that second chance to their advantage. On third down, Mahomes scrambled out of pressure in the pocket, and threw a 41 yd touchdown pass to Justin Watson, 17-14 Chargers.

Just before the third quarter wrapped, Mahomes threw a short pass down the middle to Travis Kelce, who was picked up and slammed to the ground by Derwin James at the 1 yd line.

That brought about the end of the third, and Kansas City kicked a 19 yd field goal to tie things up at 17-17 to start the final quarter.

With the Chargers in the redzone, rookie Jaylen Watson picked Herbert off and ran it 99 yds back to the house to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game, 24-17. Matt Ammendola added to that lead with a 32 yd field goal, 27-17 Kansas City.

Herbert threw a 7 yd touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer to try and catch up to Kansas City, but an unsuccessful onside kick attempt by Los Angeles gave the Chiefs the ball back with 1:09 remaining.

Kansas City held on for a 27-24 win. Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yds and 2 touchdowns in the win. Kansas City is now 2-0 on the season.

Up next, the Chiefs will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on September 25 at 12:00 p.m.

