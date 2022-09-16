City of Belle Plaine again under boil water advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second time in three days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environmental issued a boil water advisory for the City of Belle Plaine. A water-line break led to an advisory that was issued Wednesday and lifted Thursday. The KDHE issued the second advisory Friday.

The KDHE said a new pipeline break and loss of pressure in the distribution system necessitated the current advisory that “will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.”

While the advisory is in effect, Belle Plaine water customers should take the following precautions:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

