Congratulations! Couple engaged at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for love, you might need to head out to the Kansas State Fair.

The fair shared photos on Friday showing Dusty and Jordan’s engagement which take place on Thursday.

“Fairgoers may recognize Jordan from the Wheatland Cafe in the Pride of Kansas Building where he can be seen serving some of the world’s best cinnamon rolls, bierocks, and apple dumplings year after year,” said the fair in its post on Facebook.

Fair officials believe two other couples also got engaged at the fair this year.

