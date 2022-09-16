Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita

Crews fought to put out fire to a mobile home Thursday night, Sept. 15, near 127th East and...
Crews fought to put out fire to a mobile home Thursday night, Sept. 15, near 127th East and K-254.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-254 and 127th East, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames showing and faced difficulties in the fight, describing the home as being “an excessive storage situation.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Bus carrying Winfield MS football players crashes, game postponed
Quilt auction
Quilt auction at Kansas State Fair benefiting Ava Jones and family
food distribution event in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event
Affordable housing project in Wichita
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita