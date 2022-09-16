Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-254 and 127th East, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames showing and faced difficulties in the fight, describing the home as being “an excessive storage situation.”

