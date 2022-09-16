Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led to the arrest of three wholesale fentanyl dealers in southeast Wichita.

Police arrested Chandra Bray, 21, Michael Parker, 26, and Matthew Lewis, 25, – all of Wichita – after a search warrant was conducted at their home in the 6100 block of E. Boston. The three were all booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for various drug and paraphernalia charges.

The arrests come after an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers reported drugs being sold from the residence. Officers followed up and located over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, powders, drug paraphernalia, and several stolen firearms.

Crime Stoppers said the approved reward coincides with its new efforts to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

“We’re actively targeting fentanyl dealers in Sedgwick County,” said Officer Trevor Macy, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “So if someone has information about a person with large quantities of these pills, they can send that into Crime Stoppers and expect an increased reward if it leads to their arrest.”

The Crime Stoppers fentanyl campaign offers up to $2,500 rewards to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest of a fentanyl wholesaler – or anyone with more than 1,000 pills in their possession, or with the intent to sell.

Monday’s $2,500 reward was approved in addition to another $2,300 in reward money for other tips that resulted in felony arrests for crimes ranging from drugs, aggravated assault, and outstanding warrants.

“As a result, the total amount approved for August is $4,800 – making it one of the most successful months of crime solving since the program’s inception in 1980, according to Crime Stoppers,” the agency stated in a release.

Anyone with information regarding suspected fentanyl sales or any crime in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.

