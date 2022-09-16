Dodge City Public Schools installs door barricades in district facilities

The Dodge City school district installed door barricades in its facilities. The devices are meant to keep out intruders.(Dodge City Public Schools/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City school district shared photos on Facebook showing how it’s being proactive in stopping intruders.

The district said USD 443 maintenance staff installed door barricade devices in its facilities.

“These devices allow staff to quickly lock out an unwanted intruder without having to enter the hallway. This is part of a continuing effort to keep all students and staff safe in our schools,” the district said in its post.

