Dole VA to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine next week

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 19. The vaccine will be available to unvaccinated Veterans, employees, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients.

To receive the Novavax vaccine, individuals must not have received any other COVID-19 vaccines to date.

The vaccine can be received for the next two weeks (through Sept. 28), Mondays and Wednesdays only, 7 a.m.-noon, on a walk-in basis in the medical center’s Patient Education Classroom (PEC) A, Room 022-26. Availability will be reevaluated after the initial two-week offering. Individuals wanting the vaccine should first check in with Primary Care staff on the ground floor of Bldg. 29.

The facility also offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for both initial vaccination and boosters.

“Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is the first “protein subunit” COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the U.S. With this COVID-19 vaccine, the spike protein itself is injected into the body to induce an immune response. This type of vaccine has been used in the U.S for more than 30 years and is the same type of vaccine as some of our current shingles and flu vaccines,” said the Dole VA in a release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization for individuals 12 years and older as a 2-dose primary series vaccination. Booster doses are not authorized in the U.S. at this time. The authorization of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine allows VHA to offer another option for the millions of eligible Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

Those with questions about the local process to receive the Novavax vaccine should call 316-685-2221, ext. 55760. For more information about Novavax, visit https://www.novavaxcovidvaccine.com/.

