A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms in north central and northeast Kansas will be fairly common early Saturday, with another chance coming during the evening hours for southern Kansas. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however, some small hail and brief gusty winds to around 60 will be possible.

Temperatures are expected to be quite hot for mid-September in the coming days. Saturday will be cooler in the northwest with highs in the 80s, but farther south it will be mainly 90s.

It should get even hotter for Sunday with much of the state well into the 90s. It may not be hot enough for record highs, but it will definitely be above average.

Record highs will be threatened Monday and Tuesday with much of the state near 100. A cold front should come in midweek and start cooling things down by Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, although some rain is possible, it doesn’t look to be very widespread at this point in time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: AM showers or storms, then mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: A few evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 97 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 71 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 71 Sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

