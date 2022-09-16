Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say

According to an arrest citation, Jeffrey Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect. (Source: WBKO)
By Kelly Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A Kentucky man was arrested after officials say he was planning to hire someone to kill his wife.

According to an arrest citation from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect.

The informant provided detectives with information and two audio recordings with Young from Sept. 6 and 12. During the first recording, detectives said Young explained several ways he thought the murder-for-hire plot could play out.

The first recording indicated that Young would take his wife to a “trashy” bar where he would get her drunk. Someone would then begin an altercation with her, in which they, “could then shoot her and take off,” the citation said.

They also spoke about staging a robbery at his wife’s place of business, the citation states.

In the second recording, Young told the informant that he visited his wife’s place of business the week before to assure there were no cameras.

The informant told detectives Young had been giving him money to fix their getaway car. He reportedly paid the informant $400 to get new tires and promised he would get more money to fix the windshield.

Detectives arrested Young on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.

Young was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail but released on a $100,000 bond the following day.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call of an active shooter drew a large police response at Wichita North High School on...
FBI assisting with swatting investigation at North HS, other districts in the region
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita
Dodge City sign
Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City closing this weekend until further notice
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption

Latest News

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue reopens for queen’s coffin, wait hits 24 hours