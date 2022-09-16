Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting

The Wichita Police Department arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley for second-degree murder...
The Wichita Police Department arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley for second-degree murder in a shooting that killed 21-year-old Devin Bills.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.

Officers said the drive-by occurred after someone fired a gun during a disturbance among people who knew each at the mobile home park.

Bentley was booked into the Sedgwick County jail for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

