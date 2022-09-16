Bus carrying Winfield MS football players crashes, game postponed

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield school district confirmed nobody on board was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash involving a bus carrying middle school football players.

The crash happened on Highway 160 near Oliver. A second bus arrived at the scene to take students and staff back to Winfield. The game at Wellington was postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date.

