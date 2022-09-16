Quilt auction to benefit Ava and Amy Jones in recoveries

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Among the skillfully crafted, handmade quilts displayed at the Kansas State Fair, on in particular holds a special meeting. Laura Martin donated the quilt from Sewed Love Quit Shop in Elkhart. The quilt, featuring sunflowers and the message, “It’s not where you go -- it’s who you meet along the way,” will be auctioned off Saturday Sept. 17 for Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy Jones.

In early July, the Jones family was walking on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky when a car hit them. The family was in Louisville for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Ava and Amy suffered critical injuries. Ava’s father, Trey Jones, died from his injuries. Ava’s little brother, Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Ava and Amy are approaching one month, sent their releases from a Louisville hospital and clearance to return home to Nickerson where they’re continuing their recoveries.

When Martin heard about the crash in Louisville, she asked if there was a way for her to help. The Kansas State Fair was happy to get involved.

“We believe strongly in making sure that the community knows that we’re here,” Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said.

The Woodcarver/Quilt auction from which Ava and Amy Jones will receive assistance, is set for 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) a the Peoples Bank and Trust Arena on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Those wanting to help support the Jones family can also contribute on their GoFundMe page.

