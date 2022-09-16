Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas

Garden hose
Garden hose (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County.

Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.

The Caney city clerk on Friday said the city is looking for other water sources elsewhere, but it must be approved by the Kansas Water Office.

Schools and businesses remain open in town but everyone is looking at ways to conserve water.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The call of an active shooter drew a large police response at Wichita North High School on...
FBI assisting with swatting investigation at North HS, other districts in the region
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
Dodge City sign
Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City closing this weekend until further notice

Latest News

U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas receive national honor
Dollar Day at Kansas State Fair
Congratulations! Couple engaged at Kansas State Fair
Boil water advisory
City of Belle Plaine again under boil water advisory
Scattered morning storms remain a possibility
A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over