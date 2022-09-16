Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas

CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County.

Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.

The Caney city clerk on Friday said the city is looking for other water sources elsewhere, but it must be approved by the Kansas Water Office.

Schools and businesses remain open in town but everyone is looking at ways to conserve water.

