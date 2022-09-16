Where’s Shane? Hillsboro Arts & Crafts Fair

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready--because vendors, shoppers, and artists will be making their way to Hillsboro for the Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend! This fun stop for family, friends, and food kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 17th! You can find more information on the event at www.hillsboroartsandcraftsfair.org.

