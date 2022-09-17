Boil water advisory rescinded for areas of Chase County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Public Wholesale Water District No. 26, Chase County Rural Water District No. 1, City of Cottonwood Falls & City of Strong City, Chase County public water supply systems.

The KDHE says the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system Thursday, Sept. 15.

For more information, visit the KDHE’s website.

