Boil water advisory rescinded for areas of Chase County

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Public Wholesale Water District No. 26, Chase County Rural Water District No. 1, City of Cottonwood Falls & City of Strong City, Chase County public water supply systems.

The KDHE says the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system Thursday, Sept. 15.

For more information, visit the KDHE’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash on I-135
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school

Latest News

Jerry Waugh
KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95
The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in...
One injured in Kingman apartment fire
Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1
Korean War veterans remembrance will be held Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard
Korean War veterans honored at Museum of Kansas National Guard