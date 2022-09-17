Hotter next few days

High temperatures will approach 100 degrees
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says hotter weather is on the way over the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening and early tonight, then skies will become clear later in the night as any storm activity diminishes.

Dry weather is expected on Sunday with sunshine and gusty south winds. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 100 for most of the state.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue for the start of the week with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100 through Tuesday.

A strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Cooler weather will settle in behind the front on Thursday with highs falling into the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated storms possible early, then becoming clear. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Mon: High: 99 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 72 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 72 Increasing clouds and breezy; chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

