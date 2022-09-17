It’s Patrick Mahomes’ birthday: Here are some of the Chiefs QB’s impressive stats

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Koller and Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turns 27 years old Saturday. Here are a few impressive stats for the fifth-year starting quarterback.

Win, win and win some more: In 65 games, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 52 victories. That .800 winning percentage is best in NFL history for a quarterback with a minimum of 50 starts.

Whooping the West: The Chiefs are 22-3 against AFC West opponents when Mahomes starts at quarterback. No quarterback has led their team to more wins in their first 25 divisional games since the NFL merger in 1970.

Comeback Chief: Mahomes has the best passer rating of any QB in NFL history through 65 starts. He is 11-9 in games that he’s trailed by 10+ points. His .550 win percentage in such games is the best in NFL history, with the next closest at .390.

Playoff Patrick: In the playoffs, no one has started their NFL career with more success. Mahomes has more yards and touchdowns in the playoffs than anyone in the NFL’s history through five years. And Mahomes did it in only four seasons as a starter.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash on I-135
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school

Latest News

Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers as he is introduced before the start of...
Chiefs come back to take down Chargers 27-24 in home opener
FILE - Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront...
Wichita Wind Surge to host 2 USD 259 high school football games
Isabella Sebits
Rising Star: Isabella Sebits