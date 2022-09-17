Korean War veterans honored at Museum of Kansas National Guard

Korean War veterans remembrance will be held Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard
Korean War veterans remembrance will be held Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard honored and recognized veterans of the Korean War on Saturday.

The event was held in part to honor and remember veterans and families of “The Forgotten War” in Korea from June 25, 1950 to an armistice effective July 27, 1953. The event also informed the public of the history of the Korean War and the continuing effects it had on the world today.

Also taking place Saturday was a recognition of the long running television series “MASH” which aired from 1972 to 1983 that followed the staff of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital who found that laughter was the best way to deal with the challenges associated with injuries and deaths of the Korean War.

2022 is also the 50th anniversary of the MASH television show, and the museum had their MASH hospital tent and other Korean War displays on view.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash on I-135
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school

Latest News

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory rescinded for areas of Chase County
Jerry Waugh
KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95
The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in...
One injured in Kingman apartment fire
Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1