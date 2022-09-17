Leon residents evacuated due to building fire

Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.
Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews have asked residents in the town of Leon to either evacuate or shelter in place early Saturday morning because of a structure fire on S. Main.

Butler County dispatchers tell us fire crews were called to the fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Main. Fire officials called for evacuations around 45 minutes later because of the chemicals stored in the facility.

As of 2:15 a.m., residents who have already evacuated were being sheltered at Bluestem High School. Leon residents who have not evacuated are asked to shelter in place. Emergency officials want you to remain in your home with your windows closed and your HVAC systems OFF until the all-clear is given.

We have not heard any reports of injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more about what happened. Watch for updates on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning beginning at 7:00 a.m. KSCW and at 8:00 a.m. on KWCH 12.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The call of an active shooter drew a large police response at Wichita North High School on...
FBI assisting with swatting investigation at North HS, other districts in the region
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita

Latest News

Children walking home from school in Wichita, Kansas
Expert gives tips for parents on edge after reports of stranger approaching children
Corey Wontorski died of a suspected fentanyl overdose on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Mother raises awareness to dangers of fentanyl after son’s death
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Victory in the Valley East Meets West Walk/Run
Victory in the Valley previews East Meets West Walk/Run