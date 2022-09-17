Leon residents evacuated due to building fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews have asked residents in the town of Leon to either evacuate or shelter in place early Saturday morning because of a structure fire on S. Main.

Butler County dispatchers tell us fire crews were called to the fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Main. Fire officials called for evacuations around 45 minutes later because of the chemicals stored in the facility.

As of 2:15 a.m., residents who have already evacuated were being sheltered at Bluestem High School. Leon residents who have not evacuated are asked to shelter in place. Emergency officials want you to remain in your home with your windows closed and your HVAC systems OFF until the all-clear is given.

We have not heard any reports of injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more about what happened. Watch for updates on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning beginning at 7:00 a.m. KSCW and at 8:00 a.m. on KWCH 12.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com