Mother raises awareness to dangers of fentanyl after son’s death

Tammy Arnott believes on Sunday, Sept. 11, her son, Corey Wontorski, overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 300 people came to Corey Wontorski’s celebration of life. His mother, Tammy Arnott said the turnout is a true testament to the kind of person Corey was, and that’s how she said she’ll remember him.

‘He always said, ‘I love you.’ He was smart, he was funny, he was a prankster,” Arnott said.

It’s been less than a week since Corey died.

“He was a great kid who ultimately had a substance-abuse problem, and that’s why we’re where we are today,” Arnott said.

She believes on Sunday, Sept. 11, Corey overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet pills. He was 24 years old. Through her grief, Arnott is warning others of how dangerous the drug can be and how she thinks more deaths could be prevented.

“The reason I’m talking to you today and trying to keep it together is because we need things to change,” Arnott said. “We need lawmakers to understand that these kids are dying, these people are dying. (These) are people many, many people love, and it’s preventable.

She said her family faced multiple challenges trying to get Corey help. And while she can’t be certain, Arnott also thinks tools like fentanyl test strips could have prevented her son from overdosing.

“I need to do something. I need to keep busy. So, I need to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

Arnott said the policies surrounding harm reduction and addiction need to change. She said those wishing to honor Corey can do so by donating to a Kansas nonprofit called DCCCA. The organization sends Kansans free Narcan kits, but currently has a witlist and is in need of help.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The call of an active shooter drew a large police response at Wichita North High School on...
FBI assisting with swatting investigation at North HS, other districts in the region
data breach
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
One killed in shooting at mobile home park in south Wichita
During Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, Commissioner Lacey Cruse stood by a...
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption

Latest News

Corey Wontorski
Mother raises awareness to dangers of fentanyl after son’s death
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Victory in the Valley East Meets West Walk/Run
Victory in the Valley previews East Meets West Walk/Run
Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims