One injured in Kingman apartment fire

The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in...
The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in Kingman, Saturday.(Adam Bayer)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in Kingman, Saturday.

Chief of Police, David Lux, says around 8:18 a.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to a report of a 20-unit apartment complex fire at the Eagle Acres apartments in Kingman, Kansas.

Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department, Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman EMS, Norwich Fire Department, Cheney Fire Department, Cunningham Fire Department, Kingman Health Department, Kingman Emergency Management, Pratt Emergency Management, and Rice County Emergency Management all responded to the fire to assist.

One person was injured and transported for treatment to a nearby hospital. Multiple local organizations are assisting displaced tenants and first responders.

In a social media post, Kingman EMS says firefighters were able to save a cat in the fire. Paramedics and EMTs administered oxygen. The cat was taken to a veterinarian for further care.

How the fire started is still under investigation. More details will be provided by the Kingman Police Department at a later time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash on I-135
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school

Latest News

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory rescinded for areas of Chase County
Jerry Waugh
KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95
Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1
Korean War veterans remembrance will be held Sept. 17 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard
Korean War veterans honored at Museum of Kansas National Guard