One injured in Kingman apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kingman Police Department confirms one person is injured after an apartment fire in Kingman, Saturday.

Chief of Police, David Lux, says around 8:18 a.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to a report of a 20-unit apartment complex fire at the Eagle Acres apartments in Kingman, Kansas.

Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department, Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman EMS, Norwich Fire Department, Cheney Fire Department, Cunningham Fire Department, Kingman Health Department, Kingman Emergency Management, Pratt Emergency Management, and Rice County Emergency Management all responded to the fire to assist.

One person was injured and transported for treatment to a nearby hospital. Multiple local organizations are assisting displaced tenants and first responders.

In a social media post, Kingman EMS says firefighters were able to save a cat in the fire. Paramedics and EMTs administered oxygen. The cat was taken to a veterinarian for further care.

How the fire started is still under investigation. More details will be provided by the Kingman Police Department at a later time.

