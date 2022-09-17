Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since sports betting in Kansas was officially legalized on September 1st, residents from all over the state have been attempting to win big.

According to the Kansas Lottery, from September 1 - September 11, over 2.4 million bets were placed in the state, and those bets cashed in over $47 million in winnings.

The Lottery said the most popular teams that bets were placed on were the Chiefs, Royals, followed by the in-state colleges of KU and K-State.

The Lottery also said that the September 11th NASCAR races at Hollywood Casino and Barstool Sports broke Penn Gaming’s record for a new property opening.

