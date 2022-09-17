Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat

A few stronger storms will be possible this evening along with a building heat wave taking aim on Kansas
Future track for this evening showing possible storm coverage
Future track for this evening showing possible storm coverage(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.

Temperatures are expected to be quite hot for mid-September over the next few days. Saturday will be cooler in the northwest with highs in the 80s, but farther south it will be mainly 90s.

It should get even hotter for Sunday with much of the state well into the mid to upper 90s. It may not be hot enough for record highs, but it will definitely be above average.

Record highs will be threatened Monday and Tuesday with much of the state near 100 or slightly above. The high heat wont last for long though as we are tracking out next weather maker, a cold front, expected to come through midweek and start cooling things down by Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, although some rain is possible, it doesn’t look to be very widespread at this point in time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Slight chance of AM showers or storms, then mostly sunny and breezy; evening storms. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Sun: High: 99 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 71 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 71 Sunny.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy. Slight chance of an overnight shower or storm.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash on I-135
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school

Latest News

Scattered morning storms remain a possibility
A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over
Showers and storms will move east across the state overnight.
Scattered storms tonight, breezy and warm Friday
Storms likely in Kansas today.
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Warm and breezy, storms return Thursday