Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.

Temperatures are expected to be quite hot for mid-September over the next few days. Saturday will be cooler in the northwest with highs in the 80s, but farther south it will be mainly 90s.

It should get even hotter for Sunday with much of the state well into the mid to upper 90s. It may not be hot enough for record highs, but it will definitely be above average.

Record highs will be threatened Monday and Tuesday with much of the state near 100 or slightly above. The high heat wont last for long though as we are tracking out next weather maker, a cold front, expected to come through midweek and start cooling things down by Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, although some rain is possible, it doesn’t look to be very widespread at this point in time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Slight chance of AM showers or storms, then mostly sunny and breezy; evening storms. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Sun: High: 99 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 71 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 71 Sunny.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy. Slight chance of an overnight shower or storm.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com