75-year-old Ulysses man dies after double-semi-truck collision

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old man has passed away due to the injuries he sustained in a double-semi-truck accident along a highway in Grant County over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 14 miles east of Ulysses - with reports of a double-semi crash.

When officials arrived, they reported that a 1982 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Vernal K. Lattimore, 39, of Ulysses, and a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck driven by James E. Wilson, 74, of Ulysses, had both been headed west on the highway.

According to KHP, Lattimore slowed down to turn on Kansas Highway 190, however, Wilson in the second semi rear-ended him.

KHP noted that Lattimore escaped the accident without injury, however, Wilson was rushed to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of those injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden hose (Pixabay)
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.
Residents in Leon allowed to return home following evacuation
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Friday deadly north Wichita crash
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton

Latest News

FILE
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
Senator Roger Marshall and the Davis family introduce the Cooper Davis Act on Sept. 16, 2022.
Marshall introduces legislation named after Kansas teen to fight fentanyl crisis
police lights
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything
One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything