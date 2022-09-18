Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas.

The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Grant County, two semis collided on U160 at the 54 mile marker 14 miles east of Ulysses. The semis were westbound on U160 when one slowed to turn onto K190 and one semi rear-ended the other.

James Wilson, a 74-year-old man from Ulysses was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was driving the semi that crashed into the other. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt.

