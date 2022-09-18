Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas.

The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Grant County, two semis collided on U160 at the 54 mile marker 14 miles east of Ulysses. The semis were westbound on U160 when one slowed to turn onto K190 and one semi rear-ended the other.

James Wilson, a 74-year-old man from Ulysses was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was driving the semi that crashed into the other. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Garden hose (Pixabay)
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.
Residents in Leon allowed to return home following evacuation
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Friday deadly north Wichita crash
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton

Latest News

At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Friday deadly north Wichita crash
School bus crash, generic
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
The driver of a stolen pickup was one of two killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Barber...
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge