Hot start to the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near record high temperatures are expected for the start of the week before a cold front brings a return to cooler conditions midweek.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. South winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

Hot weather will continue on Tuesday with highs near 100 again, then a strong cold front will begin to move into the state on Wednesday.

As the front arrives, it will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and into early Thursday mainly over northern Kansas.

High temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and then will warm back into the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72

Tue: High: 100 Low: 72 Sunny, breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of showers overnight.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 58 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 57 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

