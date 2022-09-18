Hot start to the week

Highs near 100 degrees before a cold front arrives midweek
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near record high temperatures are expected for the start of the week before a cold front brings a return to cooler conditions midweek.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. South winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

Hot weather will continue on Tuesday with highs near 100 again, then a strong cold front will begin to move into the state on Wednesday.

As the front arrives, it will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and into early Thursday mainly over northern Kansas.

High temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and then will warm back into the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72

Tue: High: 100 Low: 72 Sunny, breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of showers overnight.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 58 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 57 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden hose (Pixabay)
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.
Residents in Leon allowed to return home following evacuation
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Friday deadly north Wichita crash
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton

Latest News

headlines
Sizzling Sunday across the state
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Hotter next few days
Future track for this evening showing possible storm coverage
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
Scattered morning storms remain a possibility
A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over