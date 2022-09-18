Sizzling Sunday across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a serene Sunday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 100F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1997.

The beginning of the of the work week will be just as hot, if not hotter as temperatures top-out around 100 degrees. The current record highs in Wichita are 101F on Monday and 99F on Tuesday… both are in jeopardy of being tied, if not broken.

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep across Kansas during the middle of the week. Highs in the 90s on Wednesday will be replaced by 70s on Thursday. The bonus will be a decent chance of much needed showers and storms across the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy; record heat. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny, near record heat. Wind: S 10-20. High: 100.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 100. Sunny with record hot temperatures.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 79. Clearing and much cooler.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 88. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

