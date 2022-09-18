Sizzling Sunday across the state

Record high temps possible
headlines
headlines(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a serene Sunday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 100F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1997.

The beginning of the of the work week will be just as hot, if not hotter as temperatures top-out around 100 degrees. The current record highs in Wichita are 101F on Monday and 99F on Tuesday… both are in jeopardy of being tied, if not broken.

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep across Kansas during the middle of the week. Highs in the 90s on Wednesday will be replaced by 70s on Thursday. The bonus will be a decent chance of much needed showers and storms across the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy; record heat. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny, near record heat. Wind: S 10-20. High: 100.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 100. Sunny with record hot temperatures.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 79. Clearing and much cooler.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 88. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Residents of Leon have been asked to either evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire.
Residents in Leon allowed to return home following evacuation
Garden hose (Pixabay)
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor
At least two people were seriously injured in a Sept. 16 crash near Benton, in western Butler...
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
Dollar Day at Kansas State Fair
Congratulations! Couple engaged at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

3 day forecast for Wichita.
Hotter next few days
Future track for this evening showing possible storm coverage
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
Scattered morning storms remain a possibility
A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over
Showers and storms will move east across the state overnight.
Scattered storms tonight, breezy and warm Friday